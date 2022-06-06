Risk-based Authentication Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Risk-based Authentication Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Risk-based Authentication Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Managed Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Risk-based Authentication Services include IBM, Broadcom, Micro Focus, Okta, Gemalto, Vasco Data Security, Secureauth, Rsa Security and Entrust Datacard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Risk-based Authentication Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Managed Services
Professional Services
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecommunication
Others
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Risk-based Authentication Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Risk-based Authentication Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Broadcom
Micro Focus
Okta
Gemalto
Vasco Data Security
Secureauth
Rsa Security
Entrust Datacard
Lexisnexis
Gurucul
Equifax
Ping Identity
Forgerock
Onelogin
Centrify
Crossmatch
Biocatch
Oracle
Evidian
Identity Automation
Nopassword
Silverfort
Iovation
Ezmcom
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Risk-based Authentication Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Risk-based Authentication Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Risk-based Authentication Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Risk-based Authentication Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Risk-based Authentication Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Risk-based Authentication Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Risk-based Authentication Service
