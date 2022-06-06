Portable Electric Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Electric Scooter refers to the Folding type Electric Scooter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Electric Scooter in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Electric Scooter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Electric Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
250W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Electric Scooter include IO Hawk, Segway, Jetson, Megawheels, Glion Scooters, Xiaomi, Golabs Inc, SWAGTRON and MERCANE, Inc. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Electric Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
250W
500W
Others
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Children
Adult
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Electric Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Electric Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Electric Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Electric Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IO Hawk
Segway
Jetson
Megawheels
Glion Scooters
Xiaomi
Golabs Inc
SWAGTRON
MERCANE, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Electric Scooter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Electric Scooter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Electric Scooter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Electric Scooter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Electric Scooter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Electric Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Electric Scooter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Electric Scooter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Electric Scooter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Electric Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Electric Scooter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Electric Scooter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Electric Scooter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Electric Scoote
