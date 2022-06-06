Portable Electric Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Electric Scooter refers to the Folding type Electric Scooter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Electric Scooter in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Electric Scooter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Electric Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

250W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Electric Scooter include IO Hawk, Segway, Jetson, Megawheels, Glion Scooters, Xiaomi, Golabs Inc, SWAGTRON and MERCANE, Inc. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Electric Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

250W

500W

Others

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children

Adult

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Electric Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Electric Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Electric Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Electric Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IO Hawk

Segway

Jetson

Megawheels

Glion Scooters

Xiaomi

Golabs Inc

SWAGTRON

MERCANE, Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Electric Scooter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Electric Scooter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Electric Scooter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Electric Scooter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Electric Scooter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Electric Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Electric Scooter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Electric Scooter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Electric Scooter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Electric Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Electric Scooter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Electric Scooter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Electric Scooter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Electric Scoote

