Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Crosslinked Foams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams include 3A Composites, Stadur, Armacell, Regal Plastics, R.L. Adams Plastics, Gilman Brothers Company, Biopac India Corporation Ltd., Hartman HartBoard and Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Crosslinked Foams
PVC Non-crosslinked Foams
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Building and Construction
Commercial Transportation
Industrial
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3A Composites
Stadur
Armacell
Regal Plastics
R.L. Adams Plastics
Gilman Brothers Company
Biopac India Corporation Ltd.
Hartman HartBoard
Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc
All Foam Products Co., Inc
S.M. Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Compani
