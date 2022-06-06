Land Surveying Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surveying or land surveying is the technique, profession, and science of determining the terrestrial or three-dimensional positions of points and the distances and angles between them. A land surveying professional is called a land surveyor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Land Surveying in Global, including the following market information:
Global Land Surveying Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Land Surveying market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ALTA/ACSM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Land Surveying include BGT Land Surveying, TEC, Carow Land Surveying, GPA Professional Land Surveyors, Land Surveys, MOSTROM?ASSOC, McPeek Land Surveying?MLS?, Russell Shortt Land Surveyors and Ferguson?Foss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Land Surveying companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Land Surveying Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Land Surveying Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ALTA/ACSM
Boundary Survey
Construction Survey
Location Survey
Others
Global Land Surveying Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Land Surveying Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Others
Global Land Surveying Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Land Surveying Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Land Surveying revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Land Surveying revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BGT Land Surveying
TEC
Carow Land Surveying
GPA Professional Land Surveyors
Land Surveys
MOSTROM?ASSOC
McPeek Land Surveying?MLS?
Russell Shortt Land Surveyors
Ferguson?Foss
Compass Land Surveyors
Gunnin Land Surveying
Lansdale Surveying Inc.
Parker Land Surveying?LLC
Deren Land Surveying, LLC
Colibri
Uintah Engineering & Land Surveying (UELS)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Land Surveying Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Land Surveying Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Land Surveying Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Land Surveying Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Land Surveying Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Land Surveying Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Land Surveying Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Land Surveying Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Land Surveying Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Land Surveying Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Land Surveying Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Land Surveying Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Land Surveying Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Land Surveying Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ALTA/ACSM
