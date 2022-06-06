Gallium Arsenide Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Arsenide Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Gallium Arsenide Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gallium Arsenide Devices market was valued at 440.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 655.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SI GaAS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gallium Arsenide Devices include RF Micro Devices, TriQuint Semiconductor, Avago Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, M/A COM Technology Solutions, Renesas Electronics, ANADIGICS, WIN Semiconductors and Murata Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gallium Arsenide Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SI GaAS
SC GaAs
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Wireless Communications
Mobile Devices
Others
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gallium Arsenide Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gallium Arsenide Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gallium Arsenide Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Gallium Arsenide Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RF Micro Devices
TriQuint Semiconductor
Avago Technologies
Skyworks Solutions
M/A COM Technology Solutions
Renesas Electronics
ANADIGICS
WIN Semiconductors
Murata Manufacturing
Hittite Microwave
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gallium Arsenide Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Arsenide Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Arsenide Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Arsenide Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallium Arsenide Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Arsenide Devices Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/