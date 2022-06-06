Low VOC Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low VOC Paints in global, including the following market information:
Global Low VOC Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low VOC Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Low VOC Paints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low VOC Paints market was valued at 8072.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low VOC Paints include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Invista, Jotun, Asahi Kasei, Nerolac, Dairen Chemical, Dulox and Porter’s Mineral Paints. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low VOC Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low VOC Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low VOC Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint
High Solid Alkyd Paint
Acrylic Latex Paint
Other
Global Low VOC Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low VOC Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Construction
Electronics
Other
Global Low VOC Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low VOC Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low VOC Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low VOC Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low VOC Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Low VOC Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical
Invista
Jotun
Asahi Kasei
Nerolac
Dairen Chemical
Dulox
Porter’s Mineral Paints
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low VOC Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low VOC Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low VOC Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low VOC Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low VOC Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low VOC Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low VOC Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low VOC Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low VOC Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low VOC Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low VOC Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low VOC Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low VOC Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low VOC Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low VOC Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low VOC Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Low VOC Paints Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/