Low VOC Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low VOC Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Low VOC Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low VOC Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Low VOC Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low VOC Paints market was valued at 8072.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low VOC Paints include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Invista, Jotun, Asahi Kasei, Nerolac, Dairen Chemical, Dulox and Porter’s Mineral Paints. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low VOC Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low VOC Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low VOC Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint

High Solid Alkyd Paint

Acrylic Latex Paint

Other

Global Low VOC Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low VOC Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Electronics

Other

Global Low VOC Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low VOC Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low VOC Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low VOC Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low VOC Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Low VOC Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Invista

Jotun

Asahi Kasei

Nerolac

Dairen Chemical

Dulox

Porter’s Mineral Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low VOC Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low VOC Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low VOC Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low VOC Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low VOC Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low VOC Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low VOC Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low VOC Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low VOC Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low VOC Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low VOC Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low VOC Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low VOC Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low VOC Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low VOC Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low VOC Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Low VOC Paints Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Traditional Spring Alkyd Paint

