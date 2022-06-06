Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glazed Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles include Mohawk Industries, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, Somany Ceramics, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, Kajaria Ceramics, Saudi Ceramic Company and Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glazed Tiles

Whole Body Tiles

Polishing Tiles

Vitrified Tiles

Other

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-residential

Residential

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mohawk Industries

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics

Johnson Tiles

Somany Ceramics

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

Kajaria Ceramics

Saudi Ceramic Company

Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company

Gerflor

Mosa

Nitco Tiles

Grespania

AGL

Foshan Sunvin Ceramics

Kano Corporation

Ceramiche Marca Corona

Orient Bell

Overland Ceramics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

