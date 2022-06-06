Environmental Testing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmental Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Environmental Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Environmental Testing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Environmental Testing Services include Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas, SGS S.A, Intertek Group, Agilent Technologies, ALS Limited, AB Sciex, Romer Labs Diagnostic and R J Hill Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Environmental Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Environmental Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Environmental Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Compounds

Microbiological Contaminants

Residue

Heavy Metal

Solids

Global Environmental Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Environmental Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soil

Water

Air

Global Environmental Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Environmental Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Environmental Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Environmental Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eurofins Scientific SE

Bureau Veritas

SGS S.A

Intertek Group

Agilent Technologies

ALS Limited

AB Sciex

Romer Labs Diagnostic

R J Hill Laboratories

Asurequality Limited

Suburban Testing Labs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Environmental Testing Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Environmental Testing Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Environmental Testing Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Environmental Testing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Environmental Testing Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Environmental Testing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Environmental Testing Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Environmental Testing Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Environmental Testing Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

