E-learning Authoring Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The primary purpose of E-learning Authoring Software is to author, or create, educational assets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-learning Authoring Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-learning Authoring Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-learning Authoring Software include IBM, SAP, EIVA, iSpring Solutions, Versal, Docebo, Absorb, Mindflash Technologies and SkyPrep, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the E-learning Authoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies E-learning Authoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies E-learning Authoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
SAP
EIVA
iSpring Solutions
Versal
Docebo
Absorb
Mindflash Technologies
SkyPrep
Accord LMS
Adobe
Configio
Articulate
easygenerator
Saba
rexx
ProProfs
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-learning Authoring Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global E-learning Authoring Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-learning Authoring Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global E-learning Authoring Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global E-learning Authoring Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-learning Authoring Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies E-learning Authoring Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-learning Authoring Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-learning Authoring Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
