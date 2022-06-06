Lipid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lipid in global, including the following market information:
Global Lipid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lipid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lipid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lipid market was valued at 6545.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9195.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phospholipids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lipid include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, DowDuPont, Royal DSM, LIPOID, Lasenor Emul, Avanti Polar Lipids, Lecico and Ruchi Soya Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lipid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lipid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lipid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phospholipids
Glycolipids
Cholesterol
Other
Global Lipid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lipid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Nutrition & Supplements
Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Other
Global Lipid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lipid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lipid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lipid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lipid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lipid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill Incorporated
DowDuPont
Royal DSM
LIPOID
Lasenor Emul
Avanti Polar Lipids
Lecico
Ruchi Soya Industries
Stern-Wywiol Gruppe
Unimills
Vav Life Sciences
