Robots for Seniors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Now comes the robot caregivers that are saving the elderly from lives of loneliness. These support-bots will help seniors stay mentally and socially engaged.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robots for Seniors in global, including the following market information:
Global Robots for Seniors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Robots for Seniors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Robots for Seniors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Robots for Seniors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pet Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Robots for Seniors include Fraunhofer IPA, Ageless Innovation LLC and ElliQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Robots for Seniors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robots for Seniors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robots for Seniors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pet Robot
General Robot
Global Robots for Seniors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robots for Seniors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nursing Home
Home
Global Robots for Seniors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robots for Seniors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robots for Seniors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robots for Seniors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Robots for Seniors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Robots for Seniors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fraunhofer IPA
Ageless Innovation LLC
ElliQ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robots for Seniors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robots for Seniors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robots for Seniors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robots for Seniors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Robots for Seniors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Robots for Seniors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robots for Seniors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robots for Seniors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robots for Seniors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Robots for Seniors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Robots for Seniors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robots for Seniors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Robots for Seniors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robots for Seniors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robots for Seniors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robots for Seniors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Robots for Seniors Market Siz
