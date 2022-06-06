X-Ray Contrast Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of X-Ray Contrast Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five X-Ray Contrast Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global X-Ray Contrast Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medical Barium Sulfate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of X-Ray Contrast Agents include Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bracco SpA, GE Healthcare, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Bayer, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine and BeiLu Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the X-Ray Contrast Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Medical Barium Sulfate
Iodine
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies X-Ray Contrast Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies X-Ray Contrast Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies X-Ray Contrast Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies X-Ray Contrast Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Bracco SpA
GE Healthcare
Daiichi Sankyo Company
Bayer
Guerbet Group
Hengrui Medicine
BeiLu Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top X-Ray Contrast Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global X-Ray Contrast Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-Ray Contrast Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers X-Ray Contrast Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-Ray Contrast Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 X-Ray Contrast Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-Ray Contrast Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
