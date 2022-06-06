Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Fiber Monomer in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic Fiber Monomer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Fiber Monomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Fiber Monomer include Cortland Limited, Wireco Worldgroup Inc, Samson Rope Technologies Inc, Southern Ropes, English Braids Ltd, Marlow Ropes Ltd, Teufelberger Holding AG, Bridon International Ltd and Yale Cordage Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Fiber Monomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene
Polyester
Nylon
Polyethylene
Specialty Fibers
Others
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine and Fishing
Sports and Leisure
Oil and Gas
Construction
Cranes
Arboriculture
Others
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Fiber Monomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Fiber Monomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Fiber Monomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic Fiber Monomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cortland Limited
Wireco Worldgroup Inc
Samson Rope Technologies Inc
Southern Ropes
English Braids Ltd
Marlow Ropes Ltd
Teufelberger Holding AG
Bridon International Ltd
Yale Cordage Inc
Lanex A.S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Fiber Monomer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Fiber Monomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Fiber Monomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Fiber Monomer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Fiber Monomer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Fiber Monomer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Fiber Monomer Companies
4 Sights by Product
