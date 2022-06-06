Agar-Agar Gum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agar-Agar Gum in global, including the following market information:

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Agar-Agar Gum companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agar-Agar Gum market was valued at 268.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 326.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agar-Agar Gum include Meron Group, Myeong Shin Agar, Marine Science Co., Ltd., Agarmex, Orient Resources Company, B&V, TIC Gums, Titan Biotech Ltd and Central Drug House (P) Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agar-Agar Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Strips

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Confectioneries

Bakery & Pastry

Retail

Meat

Microbiological

Others

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agar-Agar Gum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agar-Agar Gum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agar-Agar Gum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Agar-Agar Gum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meron Group

Myeong Shin Agar

Marine Science Co., Ltd.

Agarmex

Orient Resources Company

B&V

TIC Gums

Titan Biotech Ltd

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Agar Shallow

Agar Corporation Ltd

AsionsvChem

Indoalgas

Able Sales Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agar-Agar Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agar-Agar Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agar-Agar Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agar-Agar Gum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agar-Agar Gum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agar-Agar Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agar-Agar Gum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agar-Agar Gum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agar-Agar Gum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agar-Agar Gum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agar-Agar Gum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar-Agar Gum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agar-Agar Gum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar-Agar Gum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agar-Agar Gum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Powder

4.1.3 Strips

4.2 By Type –

