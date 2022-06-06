Specialty Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Specialty Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cyanoacrylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Adhesives include 3M, DowDuPont, BASF, Worthen Industries, Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Permatex, Bostik and Nexus Adhesives, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cyanoacrylates
Polyvinyl Acetate
Polyurethanes
Acrylic
Other
Global Specialty Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Marine
Medical
Military
Other
Global Specialty Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Specialty Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
DowDuPont
BASF
Worthen Industries
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Permatex
Bostik
Nexus Adhesives
WF Taylor
Total Wall
Ashland
Franklin
Bayer
Creative Materials
Acucote
Abrasiflex
W.W. Henry
Adirondack Specialty Adhesives
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Adh
