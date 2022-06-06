Specialty Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Specialty Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specialty Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyanoacrylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Adhesives include 3M, DowDuPont, BASF, Worthen Industries, Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Permatex, Bostik and Nexus Adhesives, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cyanoacrylates

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Other

Global Specialty Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Marine

Medical

Military

Other

Global Specialty Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Specialty Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DowDuPont

BASF

Worthen Industries

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Permatex

Bostik

Nexus Adhesives

WF Taylor

Total Wall

Ashland

Franklin

Bayer

Creative Materials

Acucote

Abrasiflex

W.W. Henry

Adirondack Specialty Adhesives

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specialty Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specialty Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specialty Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specialty Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specialty Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specialty Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specialty Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specialty Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specialty Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Adh

