Toileting Assist Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Toileting Assist Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Toileting Assist Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Toileting Assist Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elevated Toilet Seats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Toileting Assist Devices include Etac, Performance Health (Patterson), Sunrise Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff, Drive Medical, RCN Medizin, Handicare, Invacare and Ortho XXI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Toileting Assist Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Elevated Toilet Seats
Wiping Aids
Toilet Chair & Frames
Others
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Home Care
Facility Centers
Others
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Toileting Assist Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Toileting Assist Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Toileting Assist Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Toileting Assist Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Etac
Performance Health (Patterson)
Sunrise Medical
Bischoff & Bischoff
Drive Medical
RCN Medizin
Handicare
Invacare
Ortho XXI
ArjoHuntleigh
Hewi Heinrich Wilke
K Care Healthcare Equipment
Juvo Solutions
GF Health Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Toileting Assist Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Toileting Assist Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Toileting Assist Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Toileting Assist Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Toileting Assist Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Toileting Assist Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Toileting Assist Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Toileting Assist Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Toileting Assist Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Toileting Assist Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toileting Assist Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Toileting Assist Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toileting Assist Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toileting Assist Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toileting Assist Devices Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and China Toileting Assist Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Toileting Assist Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Toileting Assist Devices Sales Market Report 2021