Water Soluble PVA Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Soluble PVA Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water Soluble PVA Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Soluble PVA Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Soluble PVA Films include BASF, Kuraray, Mitsubishi Chemical, REXCO, Aicello, Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic, Lithey, Shenzhen Desking Technology and Extra Packaging. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Soluble PVA Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Liquid Crystal Display Devices

Other

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Soluble PVA Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Soluble PVA Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Soluble PVA Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Soluble PVA Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Chemical

REXCO

Aicello

Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic

Lithey

Shenzhen Desking Technology

Extra Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Soluble PVA Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Soluble PVA Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Soluble PVA Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Soluble PVA Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Soluble PVA Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Soluble PVA Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Soluble PVA Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Soluble PVA Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Soluble PVA Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

