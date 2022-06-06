A-Glass Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of A-Glass Fibers in global, including the following market information:
Global A-Glass Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global A-Glass Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five A-Glass Fibers companies in 2021 (%)
The global A-Glass Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General-purpose A-Glass Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of A-Glass Fibers include Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Jushi Group, Nippon Electric Glass, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Johns Manville, Lanxess and CPIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the A-Glass Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global A-Glass Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global A-Glass Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General-purpose A-Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose A-Glass Fibers
Global A-Glass Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global A-Glass Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Other
Global A-Glass Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global A-Glass Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies A-Glass Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies A-Glass Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies A-Glass Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies A-Glass Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owens Corning
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Jushi Group
Nippon Electric Glass
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
Johns Manville
Lanxess
CPIC
Ahlstrom
Changzhou Tianma Group
Sichuan Weibo New Material Group
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 A-Glass Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global A-Glass Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global A-Glass Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global A-Glass Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global A-Glass Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top A-Glass Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global A-Glass Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global A-Glass Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global A-Glass Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global A-Glass Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 A-Glass Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers A-Glass Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 A-Glass Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 A-Glass Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 A-Glass Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global A-Glass Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 General-purpose A-Glass Fibers
