Toilet Support & Surrounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Toilet Support & Surrounds in global, including the following market information:
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Toilet Support & Surrounds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Toilet Support & Surrounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Toilet Support & Surrounds include RCN Medizin, Handicare, Invacare, MEYRA, GMS Rehabilitation, Hewi Heinrich Wilke, K Care, GF Health Products and Roma Medical Aids, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Toilet Support & Surrounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed
Movable
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Care
Public and Commercial Washrooms
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toilet Support & Surrounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Toilet Support & Surrounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Toilet Support & Surrounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Toilet Support & Surrounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Toilet Support & Surrounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RCN Medizin
Handicare
Invacare
MEYRA
GMS Rehabilitation
Hewi Heinrich Wilke
K Care
GF Health Products
Roma Medical Aids
Helper
Armitage Shanks
Etac
Performance Health (Patterson)
Sunrise Medical
