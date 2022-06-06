Juice Extractor Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Juice Extractor Machine is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juice extractors concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and vegetables which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juice extractors also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juice extractors of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Juice Extractor Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Juice Extractor Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Juice Extractor Machine market was valued at 2508.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3393.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Centrifugal Juicer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Juice Extractor Machine include Omega, Cuisinart, Braun, Breville, Electrolux, Kuvings, Philips, Joyoung and Hurom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Juice Extractor Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Centrifugal Juicer

Masticating Juicer

Others

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Juice Extractor Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Juice Extractor Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Juice Extractor Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Juice Extractor Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omega

Cuisinart

Braun

Breville

Electrolux

Kuvings

Philips

Joyoung

Hurom

Oster

Panasonic

Supor

Hamilton Beach

Midea

Donlim

Kenwood

SKG

Jack LaLanne

Bear

Ouke

Xibeile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Juice Extractor Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Juice Extractor Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Juice Extractor Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Juice Extractor Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Juice Extractor Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Juice Extractor Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Juice Extractor Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Juice Extractor Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Juice Extractor Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Juice Extractor Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Juice Extractor Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Juice Extractor Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Juice Extractor Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Juice Extractor Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

