Juice Extractor Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Juice Extractor Machine is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juice extractors concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and vegetables which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juice extractors also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juice extractors of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Juice Extractor Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Juice Extractor Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Juice Extractor Machine market was valued at 2508.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3393.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Centrifugal Juicer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Juice Extractor Machine include Omega, Cuisinart, Braun, Breville, Electrolux, Kuvings, Philips, Joyoung and Hurom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Juice Extractor Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Centrifugal Juicer
Masticating Juicer
Others
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Juice Extractor Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Juice Extractor Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Juice Extractor Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Juice Extractor Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Juice Extractor Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Omega
Cuisinart
Braun
Breville
Electrolux
Kuvings
Philips
Joyoung
Hurom
Oster
Panasonic
Supor
Hamilton Beach
Midea
Donlim
Kenwood
SKG
Jack LaLanne
Bear
Ouke
Xibeile
