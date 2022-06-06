Radical UV-curable Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radical UV-curable Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Radical UV-curable Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radical UV-curable Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Acrylate Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radical UV-curable Resin include BASF, Nitto Denko, Showa Denko, Eternal Chemical, Allnex, Hitachi Chemical, DSM-AGI Corporation, Dymax Corporation and Qualipoly Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radical UV-curable Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Acrylate Resin

Urethane Acrylate Resin

Polyester Acrylic Resin

Other

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Inks

Adhesives

Other

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radical UV-curable Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radical UV-curable Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radical UV-curable Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Radical UV-curable Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Nitto Denko

Showa Denko

Eternal Chemical

Allnex

Hitachi Chemical

DSM-AGI Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Qualipoly Chemical

Miwon Specialty Chemical

DIC Group

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Jiangsu Litian Technology

IGM Resins

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radical UV-curable Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radical UV-curable Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radical UV-curable Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radical UV-curable Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radical UV-curable Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radical UV-curable Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radical UV-curable Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radical UV-curable Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radical UV-curable Resin Companies

4 S

