Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tartaric acid is a white, crystalline organic acid that occurs naturally in many fruits. It is commonly mixed with sodium bicarbonate and is sold as baking powder used as a leavening agent in food preparation. The acid itself is added to foods as an antioxidant and to impart its distinctive sour taste.

Tartaric acid is used in many applications, food and beverages, wine, pharmaceutical, construction, cosmetic and chemical industry. For food, beverage and wine, tartaric acid is used for acidifying and enhancing the flavors of them. In pharmaceutical industry, tartaric acid is used as an excipient to prepare antibiotics, pills, tablets and some other medicines for heart disorders. In construction sector, tartaric acid is used in gypsum and cement to retard drying, and as a fluidizer of ceramics. In chemical industry, tartaric acid is used for photography, polishing in electronics and plastics industries. For cosmetic, tartaric acid is used as a basic compound in some natural body creams.

Tartaric acid mainly has three types: L-Tartaric Acid, D-Tartaric Acid, DL-Tartaric Acid. L-Tartaric acid is produced in the largest amount. D(-)-tartaric acid is more and more widely used in pharmaceuticals and food industry. DL-Tartaric Acid is widely used in many fields such as foodstuff, medicine, chemical industry and light industry etc.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156249/global-synthetic-tartaric-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-912

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Tartaric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Synthetic Tartaric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Tartaric Acid market was valued at 376.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 574.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Grapes & sun-dried raisins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Tartaric Acid include Alvinesa, Sagar Chemicals, RANDI GROUP, Caviro Distillerie, Australian Tartaric Products, Tarac Technologies, Tartaric Chemicals, Distillerie Mazzari and Distillerie Bonollo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Tartaric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Grapes & sun-dried raisins

Maleic anhydride

Others

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wine, Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Construction

Chemical

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Tartaric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Tartaric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Tartaric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Synthetic Tartaric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alvinesa

Sagar Chemicals

RANDI GROUP

Caviro Distillerie

Australian Tartaric Products

Tarac Technologies

Tartaric Chemicals

Distillerie Mazzari

Distillerie Bonollo

Pahi

Vinicas

Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló

Omkar Specialty Chemicals

Yantai Taroke Bio-Engineering

Ninghai Organic Chemical Factory

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Hangzhou Bioking Biochemical Engineering

Hangzhou Regin Bio-tech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156249/global-synthetic-tartaric-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-912

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Tartaric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Tartaric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Tartaric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Tartaric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Tartaric Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Tartaric Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156249/global-synthetic-tartaric-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-912

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/