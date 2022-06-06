Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile include Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Gerflor and Forbo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Companies
4 Sights by Product
