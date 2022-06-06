Electrolytic Aluminum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrolytic Aluminum in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Electrolytic Aluminum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrolytic Aluminum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Purity Aluminum(Below 99.5%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrolytic Aluminum include Chinalco, Alcoa, Rio Tinto Group, Showa Denko, Sumitomo Chemical, Century Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminium Co., Ltd, Baotou Aluminium (Group) Co.,Ltd and Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrolytic Aluminum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Purity Aluminum(Below 99.5%)
Standard Aluminium(99.5-99.9%)
High Purity Aluminum(Above 99.9%)
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction & Real Estate
Electronic & Electric Power
Machinery Manufacturing
Packaging
Transportation
Other
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrolytic Aluminum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrolytic Aluminum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrolytic Aluminum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Electrolytic Aluminum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chinalco
Alcoa
Rio Tinto Group
Showa Denko
Sumitomo Chemical
Century Aluminum
Yunnan Aluminium Co., Ltd
Baotou Aluminium (Group) Co.,Ltd
Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power
Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing
Xinjiang Joinworld
Zhejiang Dongliang New Materials
Henan Zhongfu Industry
Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
Yechiu Metal Resource Recycling (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrolytic Aluminum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrolytic Aluminum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrolytic Aluminum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrolytic Aluminum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrolytic Aluminum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrolytic Aluminum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolytic Aluminum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrolytic Aluminum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolytic Aluminum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/