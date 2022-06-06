Rail Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Adhesives in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rail Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rail Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Dispersion Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rail Adhesives include Hankel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, LORD Corporation, PPG Industries and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rail Adhesives companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rail Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rail Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based Dispersion Adhesive

Non-Reactive Based Adhesive

Solvent Based Adhesive

Others

Global Rail Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rail Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rail Maintenance

Rail Construction

Global Rail Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rail Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rail Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rail Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hankel

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

Sika

Dow Consumer Solutions

Huntsman

LORD Corporation

PPG Industries

Ashland

Jowat

Avery Dennison

Lamosa

ThreeBond

EMS Group

Kleiberit

tesa SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rail Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rail Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rail Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rail Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rail Adhesives Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rail Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rail Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rail Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rail Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Rail Adhesives Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rail Adhesives Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Adhesives Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Rail Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Water-based Di

