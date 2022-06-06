Rail Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Adhesives in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rail Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rail Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Dispersion Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rail Adhesives include Hankel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, LORD Corporation, PPG Industries and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rail Adhesives companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rail Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based Dispersion Adhesive
Non-Reactive Based Adhesive
Solvent Based Adhesive
Others
Global Rail Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rail Maintenance
Rail Construction
Global Rail Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rail Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rail Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rail Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hankel
H.B. Fuller
Arkema
Sika
Dow Consumer Solutions
Huntsman
LORD Corporation
PPG Industries
Ashland
Jowat
Avery Dennison
Lamosa
ThreeBond
EMS Group
Kleiberit
tesa SE
