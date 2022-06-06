Auto Tempered Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tempered or toughened glass is a type of safety glass processed by controlled thermal or chemical treatments to increase its strength compared with normal glass. Tempering puts the outer surfaces into compression and the interior into tension.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Tempered Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Auto Tempered Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Auto Tempered Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passenger Car Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Auto Tempered Glass include AGC, NSG, Saint-Gobain, FuYao, Guardian, PGW, XinYi and TAIWAN Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Auto Tempered Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Manufacturer Industry

Automobile Afermarket Industry

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Auto Tempered Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Auto Tempered Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Auto Tempered Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Auto Tempered Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC

NSG

Saint-Gobain

FuYao

Guardian

PGW

XinYi

TAIWAN Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Auto Tempered Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Auto Tempered Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Auto Tempered Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Auto Tempered Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Auto Tempered Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Auto Tempered Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Auto Tempered Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Auto Tempered Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Auto Tempered Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Auto Tempered Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Tempered Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Auto Tempered Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Tempered Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Tempered Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Tempered Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Auto Tempered

