Boat Composite Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Boat market is the most deeply penetrated of all end markets served by the composites industry. Yachts, sailboats and other boats use lots of marine composites.In our report, major Boat composite products include glass fiber composites, polymer fiber materials and carbon fiber composites.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boat Composite Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Boat Composite Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boat Composite Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((MT))
Global top five Boat Composite Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boat Composite Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boat Composite Material include Toray, Cytec Solvay, 3A Composites, Gurit, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group and Janicki Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boat Composite Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boat Composite Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))
Global Boat Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)
Polymer Fiber Reinforced Plastics (PFRPs)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)
Others
Global Boat Composite Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))
Global Boat Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Powerboats
Sailboats
Cruise Liner
Others
Global Boat Composite Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))
Global Boat Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boat Composite Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boat Composite Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boat Composite Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((MT))
Key companies Boat Composite Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Cytec Solvay
3A Composites
Gurit
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
Hexcel Corporation
SGL Group
Janicki Industries
Unitech Aerospace
Mar-Bal
Tufcot
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boat Composite Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boat Composite Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boat Composite Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boat Composite Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boat Composite Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boat Composite Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boat Composite Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boat Composite Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boat Composite Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boat Composite Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boat Composite Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boat Composite Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boat Composite Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Composite Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boat Composite Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Composite Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
