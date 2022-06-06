Brazing Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brazing Rods in global, including the following market information:
Global Brazing Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brazing Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Brazing Rods companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brazing Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sn-Ag-Cu Brazing Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brazing Rods include Cemont, SIP, GCE, The Harris Products Group, Sandvik Materials Technology, Lincoln Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries, National Standard and AlcoTec Wire Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brazing Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brazing Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Brazing Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sn-Ag-Cu Brazing Rod
Sn-Cu Brazing Rod
Other
Global Brazing Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Brazing Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine Industry
Construction and Bridge Industry
Machinery Manufacturing Industry
Aerospace
Other
Global Brazing Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Brazing Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brazing Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brazing Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brazing Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Brazing Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cemont
SIP
GCE
The Harris Products Group
Sandvik Materials Technology
Lincoln Electric
Sumitomo Electric Industries
National Standard
AlcoTec Wire Corporation
Hobart Brothers Performance Welding Products
Saarstahl
Haynes International
LaserStar
LuvataBeiduo Welding
Great Wall
Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brazing Rods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brazing Rods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brazing Rods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brazing Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brazing Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brazing Rods Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brazing Rods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brazing Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brazing Rods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brazing Rods Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brazing Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brazing Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brazing Rods Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brazing Rods Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brazing Rods Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brazing Rods Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Brazing Rods Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sn-Ag-Cu Brazing Rod
4.1.3 Sn-Cu Brazing Rod
4
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/