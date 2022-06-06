Brazing Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brazing Rods in global, including the following market information:

Global Brazing Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brazing Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Brazing Rods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brazing Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sn-Ag-Cu Brazing Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brazing Rods include Cemont, SIP, GCE, The Harris Products Group, Sandvik Materials Technology, Lincoln Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries, National Standard and AlcoTec Wire Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brazing Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brazing Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brazing Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sn-Ag-Cu Brazing Rod

Sn-Cu Brazing Rod

Other

Global Brazing Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brazing Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine Industry

Construction and Bridge Industry

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Aerospace

Other

Global Brazing Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brazing Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brazing Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brazing Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brazing Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Brazing Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cemont

SIP

GCE

The Harris Products Group

Sandvik Materials Technology

Lincoln Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries

National Standard

AlcoTec Wire Corporation

Hobart Brothers Performance Welding Products

Saarstahl

Haynes International

LaserStar

LuvataBeiduo Welding

Great Wall

Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire

