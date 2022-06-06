Computer Container Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
With computer?ever have the situation where a program runs perfectly great on one machine, but then turns into a clunky mess when it is moved to the next? This has the potential to occur when migrating the software from a developer?s PC to a test server, or a physical server in a company data center, to a cloud server. Issues arise when moving software due to differences between machine environments, such as the installed OS, SSL libraries, storage, security, and network topology.Container technology, also known as just a container, is a method to package an application so it can be run, with its dependencies, isolated from other processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Container Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Computer Container Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer Container Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
OS Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer Container Technology include Docker, Apache Mesos, Kubernetes, Oracle Solaris, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Red Hat OpenShift, Google Container Engine and Pivotal Software. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computer Container Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer Container Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer Container Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
OS Containers
Application Containers
Global Computer Container Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer Container Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Enterprises (10 to 49 Employees)
Medium-sized Enterprises (50 to 249 Employees)
Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People)
Global Computer Container Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Computer Container Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer Container Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer Container Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Docker
Apache Mesos
Kubernetes
Oracle Solaris
AWS
Microsoft Azure
Red Hat OpenShift
Google Container Engine
Pivotal Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Computer Container Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Computer Container Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Computer Container Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Computer Container Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Computer Container Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Computer Container Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Computer Container Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Computer Container Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer Container Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Computer Container Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Container Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer Container Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
