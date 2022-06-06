Sports-Inspired Apparel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports-Inspired Apparel in global, including the following market information:
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sports-Inspired Apparel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports-Inspired Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amateur Athletics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports-Inspired Apparel include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning and Ecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sports-Inspired Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Amateur Athletics
Professional Sports Footwear
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail Stores
Online Channels
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports-Inspired Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports-Inspired Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sports-Inspired Apparel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sports-Inspired Apparel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adidas
Nike
New Balance
Under Armour
Asics
Mizuno
Puma
Li Ning
Ecco
Kswiss
Skecher
Anta
361?
Peak
China Dongxiang
Xtep
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports-Inspired Apparel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sports-Inspired Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports-Inspired Apparel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports-Inspired Apparel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports-Inspired Apparel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports-Inspired Apparel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports-Inspired Apparel Companies
4 Sights by Product
