Activewear & SportsWear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activewear & SportsWear in global, including the following market information:

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Activewear & SportsWear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Activewear & SportsWear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Activewear & SportsWear include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning and Ecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Activewear & SportsWear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts

Shoes

Others

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Children

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

Asics

Mizuno

Puma

Li Ning

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

Anta

361?

Peak

China Dongxiang

Xtep

Columbia Sportswear

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activewear & SportsWear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Activewear & SportsWear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Activewear & SportsWear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Activewear & SportsWear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Activewear & SportsWear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Activewear & SportsWear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Activewear & SportsWear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activewear & SportsWear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Activewear & SportsWear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activewear & SportsWear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Activewear & SportsWear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activewear & SportsWear Companies

4 Sights by Product

