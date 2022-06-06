Activewear & SportsWear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Activewear & SportsWear in global, including the following market information:
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Activewear & SportsWear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Activewear & SportsWear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Activewear & SportsWear include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning and Ecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Activewear & SportsWear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts
Shoes
Others
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Children
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Activewear & SportsWear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Activewear & SportsWear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Activewear & SportsWear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Activewear & SportsWear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adidas
Nike
New Balance
Under Armour
Asics
Mizuno
Puma
Li Ning
Ecco
Kswiss
Skecher
Anta
361?
Peak
China Dongxiang
Xtep
Columbia Sportswear
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Activewear & SportsWear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Activewear & SportsWear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Activewear & SportsWear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Activewear & SportsWear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Activewear & SportsWear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Activewear & SportsWear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Activewear & SportsWear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activewear & SportsWear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Activewear & SportsWear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activewear & SportsWear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Activewear & SportsWear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activewear & SportsWear Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Women’s Activewear & SportsWear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and Japan Activewear & SportsWear Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Women’s Activewear & SportsWear Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Activewear & SportsWear Market Insights, Forecast to 2027