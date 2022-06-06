Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women in global, including the following market information:

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women companies in 2021 (%)

The global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning and Ecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts

Shoes

Sports Bra

Others

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hike

Run

Swim/Water Sports

Yoga

Others

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

Asics

Mizuno

Puma

Li Ning

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

Anta

361?

Peak

China Dongxiang

Xtep

Columbia Sportswear

Nordstrom

Alo Yoga

Fila

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Activewear & Workout Clothes for Women Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activewear & Workout Clothe

