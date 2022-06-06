eSIM Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An eSIM (Embedded SIM) is the latest technology in SIM cards where the SIM module is embedded in the mobile device. Traditional SIM cards can easily be swapped out of a phone, whereas an eSIM cannot be removed.This rport mainly covers eSIM device, for example:eSIM Smart Watch,eSIM Tablet and Notebook and eSIM Smartphone.
This report contains market size and forecasts of eSIM Device in global, including the following market information:
Global eSIM Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global eSIM Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five eSIM Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global eSIM Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
eSIM Smart Watch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of eSIM Device include Apple, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Microsoft, ASUS, Lenovo and Google, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the eSIM Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global eSIM Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global eSIM Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
eSIM Smart Watch
eSIM Tablet and Notebook
eSIM Smartphone
Global eSIM Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global eSIM Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
18-24 Years Old
25-30 Years Old
30-35 Years Old
35-40 Years Old
Above 40 Years Old
Global eSIM Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global eSIM Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies eSIM Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies eSIM Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies eSIM Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies eSIM Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Samsung Electronics
Huawei
Microsoft
ASUS
Lenovo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 eSIM Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global eSIM Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global eSIM Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global eSIM Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global eSIM Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global eSIM Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top eSIM Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global eSIM Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global eSIM Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global eSIM Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global eSIM Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 eSIM Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers eSIM Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 eSIM Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 eSIM Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 eSIM Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global eSIM Device Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 eSIM Smart Watch
4.1.3 eSIM Tablet and Notebook
4.1.4 eSIM Smar
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan eSIM Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan eSIM Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global eSIM Device Sales Market Report 2021
Global eSIM Device Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition