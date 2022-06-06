Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Backer boards are well suited to underfloor and under tile heating applications for Installation below underfloor heating systems on an existing un-insulated concrete or timber sub-floor will greatly reduce heat up time and running costs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K M)
Global top five Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1/4 Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board include James Hardie, USG Corporation, Allura (Elementia), Custom Building Products, GAF, National Gypsum Company, Johns Manville, SCG Building Materials and CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1/4 Board
3/8 Board
1/2 Board
Others
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Floors
Walls
Ceilings
Others
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)
Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K M)
Key companies Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
James Hardie
USG Corporation
Allura (Elementia)
Custom Building Products
GAF
National Gypsum Company
Johns Manville
SCG Building Materials
CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)
Nichiha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
