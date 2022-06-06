Workout Clothes for Women Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Workout Clothes for Women in global, including the following market information:
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Workout Clothes for Women companies in 2021 (%)
The global Workout Clothes for Women market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Workout Clothes for Women include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning and Ecco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Workout Clothes for Women manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts
Shoes
Sports Bra
Others
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hike
Run
Swim/Water Sports
Yoga
Others
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Workout Clothes for Women revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Workout Clothes for Women revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Workout Clothes for Women sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Workout Clothes for Women sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adidas
Nike
New Balance
Under Armour
Asics
Mizuno
Puma
Li Ning
Ecco
Kswiss
Skecher
Anta
361?
Peak
China Dongxiang
Xtep
Columbia Sportswear
Nordstrom
Alo Yoga
Fila
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Workout Clothes for Women Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Workout Clothes for Women Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Workout Clothes for Women Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Workout Clothes for Women Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Workout Clothes for Women Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Workout Clothes for Women Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Workout Clothes for Women Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Workout Clothes for Women Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Workout Clothes for Women Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Workout Clothes for Women Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Workout Clothes for Women Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Workout Clothes for Women Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workout Clothes for Women Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Workout Clothes for Women Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workout Clothes for Wome
