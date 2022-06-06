Antimony Ingots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antimony is a metal which occurs naturally in the earths crust. The product is mostly sold commercially as metal ingots. They are widely used in the field of fire retardant, lead batteries & bead alloys, chemicals, ceramics & glass industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimony Ingots in global, including the following market information:
Global Antimony Ingots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antimony Ingots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Antimony Ingots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antimony Ingots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sb99.90 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antimony Ingots include Hunan Gold, Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star, Guizhou dongfeng antimony, Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group, GeoProMining, China-Tin Group, Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry, Huachang Antimony Industry and Mandalay Resources, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antimony Ingots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antimony Ingots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antimony Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sb99.90
Sb99.85
Sb99.65
Sb99.50
Global Antimony Ingots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antimony Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fire Retardant
Antimonial Lead
Lead Batteries
Catalyst
Ceramics & Glass
Others
Global Antimony Ingots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antimony Ingots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antimony Ingots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antimony Ingots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antimony Ingots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Antimony Ingots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hunan Gold
Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star
Guizhou dongfeng antimony
Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group
GeoProMining
China-Tin Group
Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry
Huachang Antimony Industry
Mandalay Resources
Geodex Minerals
Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry
United States Antimony
Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antimony Ingots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antimony Ingots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antimony Ingots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antimony Ingots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antimony Ingots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antimony Ingots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antimony Ingots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antimony Ingots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antimony Ingots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antimony Ingots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antimony Ingots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antimony Ingots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antimony Ingots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimony Ingots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antimony Ingots Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimony Ingots Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Antimony Ingots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sb99.90
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/