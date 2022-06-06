Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber cement is a composite material made of sand, cement and cellulose fibers. It is a building material used in both commercial and domestic applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1/4 Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board include James Hardie, Allura (Elementia), SelectCrete, Nichiha, CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain), USG Corporation, Johns Manville, National Gypsum Company and SCG Building Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1/4 Board
3/8 Board
1/2 Board
Others
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Floors
Walls
Ceilings
Others
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
James Hardie
Allura (Elementia)
SelectCrete
Nichiha
CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)
USG Corporation
Johns Manville
National Gypsum Company
SCG Building Materials
Framecad
Soben Board
Cembrit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibre Cement Tile Backer Board Compani
