Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Driver and Passenger Front Airbags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System include Autoliv, Zf Trw, Toyoda Gosei, Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast, Ashimori, East Joy Long, Denso and Volvo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Driver and Passenger Front Airbags
Front Seat-Mounted Airbags
Curtain Side-Impact Airbags
Pretensioners On The Seatbelts
Others
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Autoliv
Zf Trw
Toyoda Gosei
Hyundai Mobis
Nihon Plast
Ashimori
East Joy Long
Denso
Volvo
Key Safety Systems
Ford
Honda
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Supplemental Restraint System Pl
