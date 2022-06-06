Amylases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amylases in global, including the following market information:

Global Amylases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amylases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Amylases companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amylases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alpha-Amylases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amylases include BASF, DuPont, Aalto Scientific, ENMEX, AB Enzymes, Kao Corporation, Lonza Group, Biocatalysts Limited and Amano Enzyme and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amylases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amylases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Amylases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alpha-Amylases

Beta-Amylases

Others

Global Amylases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Amylases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Amylases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Amylases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amylases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amylases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amylases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Amylases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Aalto Scientific

ENMEX

AB Enzymes

Kao Corporation

Lonza Group

Biocatalysts Limited

Amano Enzyme

Novozymes

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amylases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amylases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amylases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amylases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amylases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amylases Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amylases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amylases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amylases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amylases Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amylases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amylases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amylases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amylases Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amylases Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amylases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Amylases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Alpha-Amylases

4.1.3 Beta-Amylases

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Amylases Revenue & Forecasts

