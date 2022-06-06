Tool Steel/Die Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tool Steel refers to a variety of carbon and alloy steels that are particularly well-suited to be made into tools. Tool steels are notable for their hardness, resistance to abrasion and deformation. Today, tool steel is widely used in various specific tool applications like dies, cutting, mold-making and hammers (personal or industrial).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tool Steel/Die Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tool Steel/Die Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tool Steel/Die Steel market was valued at 3953.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5050.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Tool Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tool Steel/Die Steel include Voestalpine, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, Arcelor Group, Aubert & Duval, Kind & Co., Nachi, Schmiede Werke Grfiditz and Sanyo Special Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tool Steel/Die Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Tool Steel

Alloy Tool Steel

High Speed Tool Steel

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Machinery

Others

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tool Steel/Die Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tool Steel/Die Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tool Steel/Die Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tool Steel/Die Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Voestalpine

Daido Steel

Hitachi Metals

Arcelor Group

Aubert & Duval

Kind & Co.

Nachi

Schmiede Werke Grfiditz

Sanyo Special Steel

Nippon Koshuha Steel

Kalyani Carpenter

Baosteel

East Tool & Die

Fushun Special Steel AG

Ellwood Specialty Metals

Crucible Industries

Finkl Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tool Steel/Die Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tool Steel/Die Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tool Steel/Die Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tool Steel/Die Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tool Steel/Die Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tool Steel/Die Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tool Steel/Die Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

