ABS Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ABS Plastics in global, including the following market information:
Global ABS Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ABS Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five ABS Plastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global ABS Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ABS Plastics include SABIC, Trinseo, Lotte Advanced Materials, CHIMEI corporation, LG Chemical, FCFC, Toray, RTP and PolyOne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ABS Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ABS Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ABS Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Grade
Flame Retardant Grade
Others
Global ABS Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ABS Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Appliance
Electronics
Industrial Parts
Healthcare Parts
Others
Global ABS Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ABS Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ABS Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ABS Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ABS Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies ABS Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SABIC
Trinseo
Lotte Advanced Materials
CHIMEI corporation
LG Chemical
FCFC
Toray
RTP
PolyOne
CNPC
Silver Age Sci & Tech
PRET Composites
WOTE
Formosa Plastics
Fuheng New Material
Nanjing Lihan Chemical
Shanghai Kumho-Sunny Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ABS Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ABS Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ABS Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ABS Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ABS Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ABS Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ABS Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ABS Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ABS Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ABS Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ABS Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ABS Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ABS Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Plastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ABS Plastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Plastics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ABS Plastics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 General Grade
4.1.3 Flame Retardant Grade
4.1.
