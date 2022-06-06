Building Water Shut Off Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Building Water Shut Off Valve is refers to the valve product which is used in the building field, such as: cooling system, heating system, radiators etc. This report mainly analyzes the Shut-off valve used in HVAC.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Water Shut Off Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Building Water Shut Off Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building Water Shut Off Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ball Value Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Water Shut Off Valve include Schneider Electric, Johnson Control, IMI, Honeywell, AVK, KITZ, Bray, SIEMENS and Oventrop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Water Shut Off Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ball Value

Butterfly Valve

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooling System

Heating System

HVAC

Radiators

Others

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Water Shut Off Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Water Shut Off Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Water Shut Off Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Building Water Shut Off Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schneider Electric

Johnson Control

IMI

Honeywell

AVK

KITZ

Bray

SIEMENS

Oventrop

Danfoss

BELIMO

Emerson

Cameron/Schlumberger

Tomoe

YUANDA VALVE

Shandong Yidu Valve

DunAn Valves

Hebei Balance-Valve

Shenzhen Fatian valve

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Water Shut Off Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Water Shut Off Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Water Shut Off Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Water Shut Off Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Water Shut Off Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Water Shut Off Valve Companies

3.8

