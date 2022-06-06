Vehicle Semiconductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive semiconductors were mostly used in niche markets like high-end luxury cars in the early days and have penetrated into the low-end markets at a faster pace in recent years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Semiconductor in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicle Semiconductor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Semiconductor include Nxp Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Stmicroelectronics, Bosch, Melexis, Allegro Microsystems and Microchip Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oem

Aftermarket

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nxp Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics

Bosch

Melexis

Allegro Microsystems

Microchip Technology

On Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Delphi Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

