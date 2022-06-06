Vehicle Semiconductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive semiconductors were mostly used in niche markets like high-end luxury cars in the early days and have penetrated into the low-end markets at a faster pace in recent years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Semiconductor in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Semiconductor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passenger Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Semiconductor include Nxp Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Stmicroelectronics, Bosch, Melexis, Allegro Microsystems and Microchip Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oem
Aftermarket
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nxp Semiconductors
Infineon Technologies
Renesas Electronics
Texas Instruments
Stmicroelectronics
Bosch
Melexis
Allegro Microsystems
Microchip Technology
On Semiconductor
Rohm Semiconductor
Analog Devices
Delphi Technologies
Panasonic Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Semiconductor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Semiconductor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Semiconductor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Semiconductor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Semiconductor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Semiconductor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Vehicle Semiconductor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and United States Vehicle Semiconductor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Vehicle Semiconductor Sales Market Report 2021