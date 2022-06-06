Copper Bonding Wires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wire bonding is the method of making interconnections between an integrated circuit or other semiconductor device and its packaging during semiconductor device fabrication. Although less common, wire bonding can be used to connect an IC to other electronics or to connect from one printed circuit board to another.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Bonding Wires in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Copper Bonding Wires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Bonding Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-20 um Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Bonding Wires include Heraeus, Tanaka, Sumitomo Metal Mining, MK Electron, AMETEK, Doublink Solders, Yantai Zhaojin Kanfort, Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable and Kangqiang Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Bonding Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0-20 um
20-30 um
30-50 um
Above 50 um
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IC
Semiconductor
Others
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copper Bonding Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copper Bonding Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Copper Bonding Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Copper Bonding Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Heraeus
Tanaka
Sumitomo Metal Mining
MK Electron
AMETEK
Doublink Solders
Yantai Zhaojin Kanfort
Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable
Kangqiang Electronics
The Prince & Izant
Custom Chip Connections
Yantai YesNo Electronic Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Bonding Wires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Bonding Wires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Bonding Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Bonding Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Bonding Wires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Bonding Wires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Bonding Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Bonding Wires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Bonding Wires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Bonding Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Bonding Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Bonding Wires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Bonding Wires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Bonding Wires Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Bonding Wires Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
