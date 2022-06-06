Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity: 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) include GTP, H.C. Starck, Nippon Inorganic Colour & Chemical, Sajanoverseas, Jiangxi Tungsten Industry, Ganzhou Grand Sea and Changsha Shengyang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity: 99%
Purity: 98%
Others
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Catalyst
Medical Industry
Semi-Conductor Industry
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GTP
H.C. Starck
Nippon Inorganic Colour & Chemical
Sajanoverseas
Jiangxi Tungsten Industry
Ganzhou Grand Sea
Changsha Shengyang Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Metatungstate (AMT) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
