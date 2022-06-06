Weld Positioner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Weld Positioner is a device that rotates around a 360? spin that allows a welder to stand in one position and constantly work on a level surface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weld Positioner in global, including the following market information:
Global Weld Positioner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Weld Positioner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Weld Positioner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weld Positioner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Welding Turntables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weld Positioner include Koike Aronson, Inc, Hywema, PrestonEastin, Jinan North Equipment, LJ Welding Automation, Warpp Engineers, M.B.C Company, Weldlogic and Team Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weld Positioner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weld Positioner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weld Positioner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Welding Turntables
Pipe Welding Positioners
Rotary Welding Positioners
Headstock & Tailstock Positioners
General Welding Positioners
Gripper Welding Chucks
Others
Global Weld Positioner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weld Positioner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Heavy Construction Vehicles
Tanker Manufacturing
Steel
Passenger Train Manufacturing
Automobile
Others
Global Weld Positioner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weld Positioner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Weld Positioner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Weld Positioner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Weld Positioner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Weld Positioner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Koike Aronson, Inc
Hywema
PrestonEastin
Jinan North Equipment
LJ Welding Automation
Warpp Engineers
M.B.C Company
Weldlogic
Team Industries
Redrock Automation LTD
Baileigh Industrial
Lincoln Electric
PEMA
Automa
AC Precision
IRCO Automation
MK Products Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weld Positioner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weld Positioner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weld Positioner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weld Positioner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weld Positioner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weld Positioner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weld Positioner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weld Positioner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weld Positioner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weld Positioner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weld Positioner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weld Positioner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weld Positioner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weld Positioner Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weld Positioner Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weld Positioner Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Weld Positioner Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Welding Turnt
