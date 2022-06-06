Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment is an instrument used for peptide synthesis according to the principle of solid phase peptide synthesis. Peptides are used to prepare epitope-specific antibodies, map antibody epitopes and enzyme binding sites and to design novel enzymes, drugs and vaccines. Peptide synthesis is characterized as the formation of a peptide bond between two amino acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-Automatic Peptide Synthesizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment include AAPPTec, Peptide Scientific Inc, CEM, Gyros Protein Technologies, Biotage, Shimadzu, Activotec, CSBio and Intavis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-Automatic Peptide Synthesizer

Automatic Peptide Synthesizer

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

School Laboratory

Biopharmaceutical Company

Synthesis Services Company

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AAPPTec

Peptide Scientific Inc

CEM

Gyros Protein Technologies

Biotage

Shimadzu

Activotec

CSBio

Intavis

Hainan Jianbang Pharmaceutical Science Co.,Ltd

Multisyntech GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Pl

