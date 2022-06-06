Location Intelligence Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Location Intelligence Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Location Intelligence Systems market was valued at 14150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Location Intelligence Systems include Esri, Pitney Bowes, CartoDB, Caliper Corporation, Alteryx, Salesforce, SAP, Spotio and Map Business Online, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Location Intelligence Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Location Intelligence Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Location Intelligence Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Esri

Pitney Bowes

CartoDB

Caliper Corporation

Alteryx

Salesforce

SAP

Spotio

Map Business Online

ipgeolocation

Google

Fract

Gadberry Group

Galigeo

Geoblink

GXperts

Maptive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Location Intelligence Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Location Intelligence Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Location Intelligence Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Location Intelligence Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Location Intelligence Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location Intelligence Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Location Intelligence Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Intelligence Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location Intelligence Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

