Location Intelligence Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Location Intelligence Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Location Intelligence Systems market was valued at 14150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Location Intelligence Systems include Esri, Pitney Bowes, CartoDB, Caliper Corporation, Alteryx, Salesforce, SAP, Spotio and Map Business Online, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Location Intelligence Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Location Intelligence Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Location Intelligence Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Esri
Pitney Bowes
CartoDB
Caliper Corporation
Alteryx
Salesforce
SAP
Spotio
Map Business Online
ipgeolocation
Fract
Gadberry Group
Galigeo
Geoblink
GXperts
Maptive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Location Intelligence Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Location Intelligence Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Location Intelligence Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Location Intelligence Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Location Intelligence Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Location Intelligence Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location Intelligence Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Location Intelligence Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Intelligence Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location Intelligence Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
