Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Allnex, Hexion, Huntsman, Olin, Air Products and Chemicals, Incorez, KUKDO Chemical and NAN YA Plastics Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins
High Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Textile
Construction
Furniture
Packaging
Others
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Allnex
Hexion
Huntsman
Olin
Air Products and Chemicals
Incorez
KUKDO Chemical
NAN YA Plastics Industrial
Reichhold
Evonik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Players in Global Market
