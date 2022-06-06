Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
AFS (Aluminium Foam Sandwich) is a laminar sheet-like material consisting of a foam aluminium core covered by an aluminium layer on either side. The cover layers are metallic, of the same material and are fused with the core without the need of adhesives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ex-situ Bonded AFS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) include pohltec metalfoam GmbH and Havel metal foam GmbH etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ex-situ Bonded AFS
In-situ Bonded AFS
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Equipment
Automobile
Building
Furniture
Other
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
pohltec metalfoam GmbH
Havel metal foam GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Foam Sandwich (AFS) Companies
